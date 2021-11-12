Calvin Harris

Swift met the Scottish DJ backstage at the 2015 Brit Awards and made it official on March 6, 2015. “I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key,” she told Vogue in April 2016. “This is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.” Two months later, Us confirmed that Harris split from the pop star after 15 months of dating. “It just wasn’t working anymore. She’s OK,” a source told Us.

Not long after their breakup, she began dating Tom Hiddleston. The exes then began feuding after Swift’s team revealed that she helped create Harris’ hit “This Is What You Came For.” While the producer confirmed Swift’s involvement, he called her and her team out across multiple tweets for making him “look bad.”