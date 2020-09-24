So Glam! Teddi Mellencamp Buys $6.5 Million Mansion After 'RHOBH' Exit

A new chapter. Teddi Mellencamp traded in her Hollywood Hills mansion for a modern farmhouse in Encino, California, following her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former Bravo personality, 39, and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, purchased the 8,550 square-foot property — listed by George Ouzounian and Gina Michelle of The Agency — for $6.5 million.

According to Variety, the massive home includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an entryway with 24-foot ceilings. The house also includes a chef’s kitchen with two islands and a second prep kitchen.

The property has a basketball court, putting green, an outdoor kitchen and a 50-foot saltwater pool with a waterfall. The outdoor area also features a massage room, two cabanas and a fireplace lounge.

Mellencamp explained her family’s decision to move in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 22.

“[The Hollywood Hills house] was actually Edwin’s dream house — we are going to be moving into mine,” she explained. “Happy wife, happy life.”

The All In By Teddi founder added that their previous home suited their needs until they had their third child. Mellencamp and Arroyave, 43, share daughter Slate, 7, son Cruz, 6, and 7-month-old daughter Dove.

“I didn’t think we were having more kids,” she said. “So, I was fine having, like, the incredible views, and all these types of things, because our kids were old enough to know like you can’t go near that; don’t do that. And then we had baby Dove. So, now we need more land.”

As Mellencamp gets ready to make memories in her new home, she is also saying goodbye to her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The accountability coach joined RHOBH in 2017 and was featured on seasons 8, 9 and 10 of the franchise. The daughter of John Mellencamp announced her departure via Instagram on Tuesday.

“Of course, when I got the news I was sad,” she said in the video. “It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in.”

Scroll down to see photos of Mellencamp’s Encino mansion.