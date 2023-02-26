The Challenge’s Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio: Inside a Day in My Life!

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is just like Us! The Challenge star is focused on physical and mental health, growing his career — and he loves a good “to-do” list.

“There’s something so satisfying about checking off tasks. It’s [like] having a hit list on The Challenge and knocking my enemies off one by one,” the reality star, 40, jokes to Us Weekly about his favorite mid-morning habit.

Devenanzio, who got his start on season 17 of The Real World, has appeared in more Challenges than any other competitor. The California native has taken home the trophy on seven different variations of the rivalry series, including The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III and Total Madness.

Continuing to battle it out on the Paramount+ reality show is something Devenanzio plans to keep doing as long as he’s physically able to — but that level of competitiveness demands he stay in the best shape possible.

“Contrary to popular belief, this Adonis physique requires some serious discipline to maintain,” the TV personality quips to Us. “I like to work out early [in the day] because it provides me with the positive energy and mental clarity I need.”

Mental health is just as important as physical fitness, according to the First Look host, which means that every afternoon includes space dedicated to “Tinker Time.”

“This is when I do all of my ancillary tasks that serve no purpose other than a mental break and having some me time,” he tells Us about his 2 p.m. downtime before he opens “some wine,” says “goodbye to the sun” and prepares dinner.

Devenanzio, however, isn’t just focused on just feeding himself — the “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast host is single after splitting from Big Brother winner Morgan Willett in 2021 — there’s also Mr. Chonk, the Worst Cooks in America alum’s pet squirrel that demands his attention.

Keep scrolling for more about the Challenge star’s daily routine: