How Does the Cast Feel About Season 2?

Jacobson revealed to Us that she’s “so grateful” for season 2 of the HBO series and the opportunity to approach her character with more knowledge than the first time around.

“As an actor, you always just appreciate being able to work. It’s been really overwhelming,” the actress gushed about her time on the show. “The first season was like being shot out of a cannon because I’m surrounded by all these Tony Award-winning actors and it was my first time. I am learning on the go and it’s such a public arena to learn in so that was difficult but rewarding in the end. I am approaching season 2 with so much more knowledge and confidence. I think that’s going to be so exciting.”