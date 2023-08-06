The Jonas Brothers Are Suckers for These Golf Clubs

They may be known for their music career, but the Jonas Brothers are even more serious about their golf game.

“We try to route our tours so we can play great golf courses,” Nick Jonas told Sports Illustrated in November 2022. “That sounds like a joke, but it’s actually not.”

Nick, 30, is so passionate about the sport that he teamed up with Parsons Extreme Golf — PXG — for a clothing and accessories collection. Along with his brothers Kevin and Joe, Nick is also a fan of PXG’s iron golf clubs whenever he wants to swing big.

“He’ll come to the club and play like 54 holes in a day. It’s so crazy,” Renee Parsons, Executive Creative Director of PXG apparel, told Sports Illustrated at the time, recalling a Jonas Brothers tour where the siblings would play multiple games a day “and then get on a plane and go play a concert.”

In 2021, the Jonas Brothers teamed up with fellow golf enthusiast and fellow boybander Niall Horan for a whacky game of 18 holes on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Since we’re such good golfers we thought it’d be only fair if we were to play golf, we would handicap ourselves,” Horan, 29, explained at the time. The singers wound up having to compete while doing ridiculous challenges, like Horan dressing up in a kilt and playing bagpipes and Nick having to cover his golf ball in lube.

