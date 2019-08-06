‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Then and Now

Olivia Williams, Anna Crowe

Then: Williams was beginning to establish herself in the industry before Shyamalan’s film, having appeared in movies like The Postman and Rushmore. The University of Cambridge graduate later landed the role of Willis’ onscreen wife, Anna Crowe, in The Sixth Sense.

Now: After starring in the horror flick, the British actress continued to have a long and impressive acting career. Most of her work resides within the film realm as she appeared in Anna Karenina, Hanna and An Education. She additionally made her rounds on television, with credits including Dollhouse and Counterpart. She married actor-comedian Rhashan Stone in 2003. They have two daughters, Esmé and Roxana.