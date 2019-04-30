Taking the high road. Todd Chrisley isn’t letting Teen Mom OG’s David Eason bully him or his family. On Tuesday, April 30, the Chrisley Knows Best star responded to Eason, 30, calling him a “flamer.”

“I truly wish nothing but the best for this troubled young man. He needs guidance, a razor, fashion advice, and most importantly a job,” Chrisley, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I applaud him for doing at least one thing in his life correctly and that’s watching Chrisley Knows Best every Tuesday night on USA network!”

On Sunday, April 28, Jenelle Evans’ husband made multiple comments on Kailyn Lowry’s bikini photo on Instagram, asking the family what it is that they all do together.

Chrisley responded to those comments as well in his statement: “To answer your question about what we do in our home, we raise our children, we work, we love each other unconditionally and we shower and shave daily.”

This isn’t the first time Eason has made homophobic comments. In February 2018, MTV cut all ties with him after he called members of the LGBTQ community “abominations” on Twitter, before getting into an argument about gun control, allegedly writing then deleting, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”