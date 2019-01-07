Standing up for her man. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans slammed claims that her husband, David Eason, is racist and homophobic during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I think that’s just ridiculous because a lot of people even say he’s racist, but his best friend is black,” the 27-year-old reality star tells Us. “And he also has no problem with gay people.”

Eason, 30, was criticized in February 2018 after he called members of the LGBT community “abominations” on Twitter and said he would teach his children “not to associate” with them because “if you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.” The pipe welder was subsequently fired from the MTV reality show.

The Read Between the Lines author added, “Someone just asked him an opinion [on] how he felt [about] transgender people around his kids and he gave his response. He didn’t just randomly tweet this … someone came and asked him and he told him his response. And that’s when everything blew up.”

The drama surrounding Eason continued in October after he posted a picture of himself draped in a Confederate flag, which is associated with segregation and slavery in the United States, on Instagram. “Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land,” he captioned the photo. “Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation.”

Evans told Us that defending her husband — who was recently arrested for illegally towing a stranger’s truck — on social media is getting old because she doesn’t care what strangers think of him and their relationship anymore. In fact, she was only ever concerned about what one person thought — her mother, Barbara.

“My mom accepts him now and that’s all I was worried about. That’s it,” Evans confesses. “Now I just want everyone to get along. … I don’t care what anyone else says.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ensley, in January 2017. Evans also has two children — Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4 — from previous relationships, while Eason shares daughter Maryssa and son Kaden with an ex.

