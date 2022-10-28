11 Years and Counting

The pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in February 2020 and took to social media to gush about one another. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can,” Brady wrote via Instagram about his wife. “And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life 😍😍😍.” The Brazilian model shared a photo of the two cutting the cake following their big day, writing, “I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet!”