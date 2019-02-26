Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Most Romantic Moments

Good Luck Charm

Bündchen gave her husband a “protection” necklace to wear during the Super Bowl LI game. The Patriots quarterback revealed his wife’s gift while chatting with reporters before the big game. “I’ve been very blessed to find her. Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything,” Brady gushed about Bündchen. “She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” he continued. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”