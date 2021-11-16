For Better or for Worse

“Once, when Tom and I were having a rough time, I got an email from him that hurt my feelings. He was in Boston at the time and I was in Costa Rica. Instead of retaliating by sending a hurtful email back, I took out a pen and a piece of paper and, for the next hour, I wrote down my thoughts and emotions, the things that made me angry, the things that made me frustrated, everything I was feeling at the time,” the Devil Wears Prada actress wrote in her October 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “I didn’t censor myself. I also felt relief. … The words in front of me felt honest and intense — crazy intense, actually. Just writing them down made me feel 100 times better. In the end, I never sent the letter.”