The next step. Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are officially selling their La Quinta, California, home amid their legal woes.

“Girardi’s La Quinta condo is finally up for sale,” Ronald Richards, the attorney for the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case involving Tom’s law firm, tweeted on Tuesday, September 14. “The sale will result at a minimum of $730,000 to the estate with $584k going to the Ruigomez creditors. $335k is going to Girardi’s trustee’s attorney’s bill. The sales price is $1,250,000.”

The 3,708-square-foot condo, built in 2005, has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The property has a main house, a guest house, an in-ground pool and a three-car attached garage. It is situated on the fifth hole of a golf course and is being sold “as is,” according to the listing.

Erika, 50, claimed during an August episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she had never been to the home and did not even know where it was located.

The estranged couple listed their Pasadena, California, mansion in May for $13 million. The house had four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five fireplaces, a library, a pool, a walk-in vanity room with balcony access and a small chapel. In July, news broke that they reduced the price to $9.9 million. Us Weekly confirmed in January that Erika moved into a $2.4 million home in Los Angeles.

The reality star filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. The following month, the pair were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended for the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims. The former lawyer allegedly mishandled some of his other clients’ money too.

The trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case of Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, sued Erika for $25 million in August. She allegedly knew the company was paying for her expenses for at least 12 years, according to court documents obtained by Us at the time. The trustee requested that the court order her to repay the money she allegedly spent plus interest.

Richards told Us on September 8 that he made a limited time offer for her to “voluntarily” repay the $25 million. If she did not comply, the lawsuit would proceed.

Erika’s lawyer, meanwhile, said in an August statement that the case “is another example of the trustee and her counsel jumping to conclusions without a full investigation and bullying and blaming Erika for actions taken by Girardi Keese for which Erika does not have legal liability.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Erika and Tom’s La Quinta condo: