1984

In 1984 the actors reunited to star in the 1985 film Volunteers. The movie was about a Yale graduate and womanizer named Lawrence (Hanks) who flees to the peace corps after his father refuses to pay off his gambling debt. While in Thailand he meets Tom Tuttle from Tacoma (John Candy) and Beth Wexler (Wilson). The film began a friendship between the stars that quickly led to romance.