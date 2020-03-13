April 2015

In April 2015, the Jingle All the Way actress announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. During her fight with the disease, her husband was always by her side. “Who knew it would make you even closer?” Wilson told The New York Times in May 2015 of how the illness altered her relationship with Hanks. “You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this. I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me. It was such a normal, intimate time.”