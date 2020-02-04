April 2020

The Sleepless in Seattle star gushed about her husband ahead of their 32nd anniversary in April, reflecting on what first drew her to Hanks. “We just got along instantly,” Wilson said on an April episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who can tell a good story, I’m down with that.”

What sealed the deal for the singer was the fact that the Oscar winner was very chatty when they first met, which fit in well with her “very vocal” Greek family. “Talking and food, that was pretty much our whole existence,” she continued. “I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He’s a really good storyteller.”