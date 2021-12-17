Breaking Her Silence

Nichols released a statement in December 2021, sharing her side of the story and detailing her sexual relationship with Thompson ahead of welcoming her first child on December 1. “I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, California. He told me he was single and coparenting,” she claimed in the statement to Us. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

The California resident allegedly “communicated daily” with the basketball player and said that they would “see each other several times a month.” They saw each other on Christmas, New Years and his birthday in March 2021, according to Nichols.

“I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend,” she continued. “Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

Nichols recalled learning of her pregnancy “a few weeks after” her trip to see Thompson in Boston. They allegedly met up in North Carolina the following month, which is when she told him about the pregnancy.

“Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” she claimed. “Tristan has not helped me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby. I have paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me.”

Nichols alleged that she “did not file any request for child support before our child was born,” confirming Us’ exclusive report that Thompson’s case against her was dismissed on December 15.

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” she concluded. “I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”