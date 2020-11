Josh Hutcherson

Another costar! The Princess Switch actress was linked to her Journey 2: The Mysterious Island castmate Josh Hutcherson in early 2011. While describing the nature of their relationship later that year, he told Seventeen, “I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word.” The Hunger Games star went on to joke in a January 2012 interview, “She broke my heart. No, I’m just kidding. … We’re really good friends now.”