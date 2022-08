When Did He Start Broadcasting?

Scully became a student broadcaster while studying at NYC’s Fordham University, where he helped found the school’s WFUV radio station. He was also a sports editor at the school’s Fordham Ram newspaper, and he called games for the university’s baseball, football and basketball teams. After graduating in 1949, Barber recruited him to cover college football games for CBS, and one year later, he began his career with the Dodgers.