Party of the year! Venus Williams and Lenny Kravitz were two stars in attendance for Wayne Boich’s Art Basel bash on Friday, December 3 — and they weren’t the only celebrities having fun.

Wayne and his wife, Cynthia Boich, hosted a Richard Mille dinner featuring Armand de Brignac champagne in Miami on Friday. The watch company celebration consisted of an A-list guest list, including NBA star Joakim Noah and his fiancée, Lais Ribeiro, Barry Sternlicht, Orlando Bravo, Josh Wander, LVMH’s Alex Arnault and Vivi Nevo.

The intimate meal took place at the Boich family’s waterfront home where they served only the highest caliber spirits, such as Haig Club whiskey and Don Julio tequila. Toward the end of the dinner, Wayne and Cynthia welcomed their guests and expressed “gratitude” for everyone who was able to make it, a source tells Us Weekly.

The couple then surprised the crowd by calling Kravitz, 57, to the stage. The Hunger Games actor teased guests, telling them about his highly anticipated performance that would take place at the Richard Mille After Dark post-party.

“[Lenny] also made sure to note how grateful he was for the doctors and nurses that have helped get us to a place where we can all celebrate together again,” an insider says, noting Kravitz then “asked that dinner guests all give a round of applause to our amazing healthcare workers.”

The After Dark celebration attracted even more celebrity guests, including both Venus, 41, and sister Serena Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio, French Montana, CNCO, Amaury Nolasco, Richie Akiva, DJ Ruckus, Claire Holt, Nina Agdal and Savannah James.

Kravitz proceeded to put on a 75-minute concert, the source explains, telling Us that the “crowd went wild” as he belted out some of his biggest hits. The New York native sang “American Woman,” “Fly Away” and “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over.”

Bottles of Don Julio 1942, Champagne Armand De Brignac and Haig Club were “flowing to tables all night long as guests partied throughout the night,” the source adds.

As the night appeared to be winding down, the Boich family had another surprise in store for the partygoers: T.I.

The “Dead and Gone” rapper, 41, took the stage to perform his chart-toppers “Live You Life” and “Whatever You Like,” the eyewitness says.

Guests topped off the evening with a DJ set by Brendan Fallis, whose wife, Hannah Bronfman, was seen “dancing” with Karrueche Tran as she “showed her support” for her man, the source adds.

Scroll down for an inside look at who was at the event: