Wellness Your Way Festival Begins — See the Photos From Day 1

The 2019 Wellness Your Way Festival kicked off on October 11 at Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center. The three-day event is full celebrities and fitness gurus spreading their wisdom on how to live a healthier life! The fest was full of panels for guests to learn all about nutrition, the latest in gym workout trends and so much more!

Jewel, who cofounded the festival, took to Instagram to reflect on the event, which was presented by Kroger.

“I had to share it because this has been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to bring wellness to the masses. To help people get good information that they can trust, good products that they can trust, to understand nutrition and fitness and mental wellness, get access to thought leaders,” the singer said after the festival’s second day. “It’s been awesome. To be able to bring it to Cincinnati has been so meaningful and to be around these people that have dedicated their lives to become experts in these fields, from fitness to medicine to nutrition has just been amazing.”

Scroll through to see some of the highlights from day one of the Wellness Your Way Festival: