Falsely Claiming Tupac Shakur Was Raped

The Wendy’s Got the Heat author spread a false rumor in 1995 that Tupac Shakur had been raped in prison two years prior. The rapper later said, “That ­disrespected me, my family and what I represent.” Shakur’s diss track about Williams, “Why U Turn on Me?,” was released after his 1996 murder.