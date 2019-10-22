Wendy Williams Slams Duchess Meghan: ‘Nobody Feels Sorry for You’





Royal side-eye! After Duchess Meghan spoke out about the British media’s treatment of her, Wendy Williams cast doubts about Meghan’s claim that friends tried to warn her not to marry Prince Harry.

“You know who warned her? Some hating-ass girlfriend of hers,” Williams, 55, said on her self-titled talk show on Tuesday, October 22. “You know what I’m saying? Like, you meet a prince, and your friend is going to tell you not to marry? Or Meghan’s lying to try to [get] sympathy.”

The host then played a clip from the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which the former Suits star, 38, claimed that she didn’t “get it” when her pals warned her about the British media’s fixation on the royals.

“Yes, you did,” Williams said after the clip. “You knew exactly what you were doing. … Please don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing. By the way, your friend is a hater, and so whoever told you that — if someone in fact told you that — she needs to be dismissed.”

The Ask Wendy author assured her audience that she really does like Meghan and Harry. “But her? There’s something about her,” she added. “You know what I’m saying? And you know what, um, girl, um, Meghan? Meghan, don’t be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course — because you’re now a royal.”

Williams then threw some shade at the retired actress. “They weren’t following you when you were on Suits,” she said. “We didn’t even know who you were! Except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models.”

After discussing her own experiences with press photographers, Williams took a parting shot. “Meghan Markle, nobody feels sorry for you,” she declared. “You know what you were signing up for, girl!”

Williams’ comments come a few weeks after Meghan filed suit against The Mail on Sunday over the newspaper’s publication of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. At the time, Harry, 35, issued a statement to defend his wife of a year and a half, writing that he has been “a silent witness to her private suffering for too long” and that the “bullying” of the press “destroys people and destroys lives.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the royal couple’s legal action is not “about one negative story or incident” but an “accumulation.”

“Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” the source said of the Duke of Sussex, who shares 5-month-old son Archie with the Duchess. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

