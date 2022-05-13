Amy Duggar

Amy has been focused on getting justice for all of her cousin Josh’s alleged victims from the moment he was arrested in April 2021. Ahead of Josh’s sentencing, Amy revealed how she really feels about her older relative — and she didn’t mince words.

“Please pray that Josh Duggar will be given the ultimate sentence. 20+ years,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in May 2022. She proceeded to call out her aunt Michelle after Josh’s mom wrote a letter to the court in hopes that her son would get a lighter sentence.

Amy explained: “First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter. But there’s a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can’t ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?”