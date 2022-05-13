Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Josh’s parents have remained supportive of their son after he pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography in April 2021. The Duggar patriarch and matriarch, however, have also vowed to trust the legal system.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” the duo said in a statement to Us in April 2021. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Once Josh was convicted in December 2021, the pair explained that the “entire ordeal has been very grievous.” Jim Bob and Michelle expressed sadness in their statement for “anyone who has even been harmed through [child sexual abuse material],” before noting they would be there to continue and help Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, and her seven kids.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” they said, adding that they haven’t given up on Josh. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Ahead of Josh’s sentencing, Michelle penned a heartfelt letter on her son’s behalf, pleading for a lesser sentence. “My heart is to share some things about Joshua’s character that may not be fully known to the court. It is my sincere hope these things are taken into consideration as a fair and just sentence is determined,” she wrote in a letter obtained by the Daily Mail in May 2022. “Joshua has always been a positive and upbeat person. He is wise financially — saving money for the future and purposing not to go into debt. He is a good provider for his family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and care of his wife and children.”