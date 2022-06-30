Who Is Andrew Bogut? 5 Things About the NBA Alum Who Shaded Kendall Jenner

5. He’s Married With 2 Kids

Bogut and O’Sullivan share two sons, Luka and Nikola. Becoming a father changed the retired NBA star’s life, he revealed to The Atlantic in 2019. “If you do lose or play bad, you get to go home to two kids who don’t give a s–t about it, so it’s a pretty cool thing,” he explained. “You can get home from whatever you’re doing, and when you’ve got two kids and one of them s—ts themselves, and you’ve got to change the diaper, you kind of forget about all the bad things you’re going through.”