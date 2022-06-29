Not here for it. Former basketball player Andrew Bogut is facing swift backlash after he not only slammed Kendall Jenner with a misogynistic diss — but doubled down on his remarks with a fake apology.

“With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??” the athlete, 37, wrote via Twitter on Friday, June 24. ”Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up.”

The Australia native was immediately criticized for his sexist comments. However, instead of recanting his commentary or apologizing for the tweet, five days later, he quote-tweeted his same message with an extra dig at Jenner, 26, referencing her recent breakup from NBA star Devin Booker and the notion that she solely dates basketball players.

“I would like to formally apologize for this tweet,” he tweeted on Tuesday, June 28. “My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future.”

Fans and followers wasted no time in slamming Bogut for his comments.

“Disgusting human being – although with comments like that I think calling you a human being is way off the mark – nobody deserves to be talked about in that way – you should be ashamed of yourself,” wrote one user. “What the hell is wrong with you?” shared another. A third person called on him to help “NBA orgs … step in and step tf up for our power and anchoring backbones of our society: women” instating of “shooting your shots of haterade.”

While Jenner hasn’t responded to Bogut’s remarks, she slammed the idea that she “only dates basketball players” while on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” the 818 Tequila founder said in the footage, adding, “I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan. So, that just kind of has happened.”

Indeed, in addition to her past relationships with NBA players Booker, 25, and Ben Simmons, the model has also been linked to Harry Styles and Nick Jonas.

Despite her recent split from the Phoenix Suns star — the couple broke up earlier this month after two years together, Us Weekly confirmed on June 22 — the Kardashians star still seems to be on good terms with Booker.

The two are “taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” the insider told Us. Less than a week later, the former couple were spotted laughing together while in Malibu.

