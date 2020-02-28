Chris Lopez: 5 Things to Know About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex

Coparenting drama? Kailyn Lowry revealed earlier this month that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, but the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively told Us Weekly weeks later that she’s “prepared” to raise the child without the help of her ex Chris Lopez, the baby’s father.

“I know that the situation is not ideal,” Lowry told Us on February 24. “However, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand. … At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

She also claimed that Lopez “has admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant” and asserted that she has “no contact” with him.

Lowry and Lopez already have one child together, Lux, whom they welcomed in 2017. The MTV personality also shares son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

