Love Lives

Who Is Louis Eisner? 5 Things to Know About Ashley Olsen’s Longtime Boyfriend

By
Who is Louis Eisner? 5 Things to Know About Ashley Olsen’s Boyfriend of 2 Years
 FIA Pictures/MEGA
5
1 / 5
podcast

1. He grew up in California.

Eisner grew up in Santa Monica, California with his parents and brother, Charlie.

Back to top