Getting back out there. Following the death of her husband, NeNe Leakes is “dating” Nyonisela Sioh, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

NeNe, who recently lost husband Gregg Leakes, has offered her followers a glimpse at her man amid her birthday celebration in earlier this month. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s new romance comes three months after Gregg died at the age of 66 following his battle with stage III colon cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” a rep told Us in September. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

NeNe previously opened up about finding out about Gregg’s cancer diagnosis in 2018.

“Honestly, it’s a really tough time. Like, it’s really hard, you know? I never knew that cancer could come into our lives and change it the way that it has. It’s been really hard for me, it really has,” she shared with Us in November 2018. “There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone. … I feel like the day they told me that he had cancer, I feel like I lost my husband.”

The New Normal alum, who shared son Brentt with her late husband, confirmed earlier this year that Gregg’s illness returned after he previously went into remission. NeNe and Gregg got married in 1997 before going their separate ways after 14 years together. The pair gave their relationship another try when they remarried in 2013.

Shortly after her husband’s passing, the TV personality explained that she was still adjusting to the loss.

“I’m pushing through. I have good days and bad days. … They said it’s normal. So, some days I’m up. Some days I’m down,” she said in an Instagram Story video in September. “Today I felt like going to the salon. So that was good.”

One month later, NeNe addressed whether she was ready to date again after receiving messages from men online.

“Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” she said in an Instagram video in October. “I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey! I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

