Feuding friends? Kylie Jenner’s former pal Tammy Hembrow has made a series of eyebrow-raising comments pertaining to the reality star’s newborn son’s original name, Wolf — sparking fans to speculate that the model is the reason Jenner and Travis Scott changed their son’s moniker.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner, 24 — who also shares daughter Stormi with Scott, 30 — wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 21, nearly two months after she gave birth to her baby boy. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” She added that she “just wanted to share because [she] keep[s] seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Hembrow, 27, appears to believe that Jenner copied her (Hembrow’s) son Wolf’s name — and has made a point of saying so via social media.

In February, a few hours after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced her son’s name via Instagram, the Australia native shared a photo with her own son. She captioned the shot, “My Wolf.”

In addition to “her” Wolf, who was born in 2015, the podcast host is also mom to daughter Saskia, born a year later; she shares both kids with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins. She has been engaged to Matt Poole since September 2020 and they are currently expecting their first child together.

When the topic of naming her third child came up, the social media influencer reportedly threw major shade at the Kylie Cosmetics founder via TikTok.

“I JUST KNOW YOU ARE NAMING YOUR BABY BENTLEY,” a fan commented on one of Hembrow’s videos in February.

“Actually liking the name Stormi atm,” she replied.

Hembrow and the Kardashian-Jenners have been acquainted for years. Her appearance at the reality star’s 21st birthday party made headlines back in 2018 as she had to leave on a stretcher after she “pretty much collapsed,” by her own retelling.

In 2019, Jenner reportedly unfollowed her ex friend after the podcast host confirmed that the makeup mogul’s ex-boyfriend Tyga name-dropped her on the remix of the Ambjaay track “Uno” — which contains NSFW lyrics about their alleged hookup. “Go Tammy, keep dancing / You nasty, no panties,” he raps, in part. For her part, Hembrow claimed on her podcast, “Hanging Out With the Hembrows,” that the two are “friends” and that the drama around the lyrics was “taken out of proportion and crazy.”

