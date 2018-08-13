A lot of guests left Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in luxury cars, but Tammy Hembrow left in an ambulance. Photographs from the event on Thursday, August 9, show paramedics taking the 24-year-old model away from West Hollywood hotspot Delilah’s in a stretcher, and now she’s opening up about the mishap that left her “super embarrassed.”

“So, firstly I just want to let everyone know that I’m OK,” Hembrow told YouTube viewers in a video posted on Sunday, August 12. “Basically, what happened was, I was in L.A. I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep. I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open. I’ve been throwing myself into work way more than ever, and also, I have my kids the majority of the time. [It’s] literally been like a non-stop, on-the-go kind of thing.”

Hembrow, who has modeled in Khloé Kardashian’s Good American campaigns, also says she’s been keeping herself preoccupied as she recovers from a breakup. (She reportedly split from her fiancé Reece Hawkins in June.)

“I think because of the breakup I’ve been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I’m actually feeling or focusing on myself,” the Australian Instagram star continued. “I probably, definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn’t feeling well at all. I was honestly fine at that point, and I was talking to a bunch of my friends; I was catching up with some people. So, yeah, I pretty much collapsed.”

Now Hembrow is advising fans to learn from her mistake and watch for warning signs of exhaustion. “Honestly, I’m already super, super embarrassed about it. I read a quote yesterday, and it said, ‘Make time for rest, or your body will force you to slow down in ways you probably won’t like.’ And I feel like that couldn’t be more true.”

Aside from Hembrow, Jenner celebrated her milestone with guests Jordyn Woods, The Weeknd, French Montana, Ashley Benson, Chris Brown, Bella Hadid, and many Kardashian-Jenner family members. The star-studded bash also made headlines because Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was left out of a mural of the family.

