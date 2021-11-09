Getting to a Better Place

After their explosive fight, Will recalled them making the choice to stay and work on their relationship.

“We agreed that Jada’s happiness had to be her responsibility and my happiness had to be my responsibility. We were going to seek our distinct, innermost personal joys, and then we were going to return and present ourselves to the relationship and to each other already happy — not coming to each other begging with empty cups, demanding the other person fulfill our needs,” he explained. “We felt this vampiric relational model was unfair, unrealistic, destructive — even abusive. To place the responsibility for your happiness on anybody other than yourself is a recipe for misery.”