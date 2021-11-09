Will and Jada’s Different Views on Marriage

As their relationship continued to grow, Will remembered the negative view that Jada had when it came to marriage.

“Jada had no illusion that love and family would be an easy endeavor; that was another reason she hated traditional wedding ceremonies. She thought that the fluffiness and the pageantry of a classing wedding ceremony was flawed symbolism and give a false sense of the true gravity of the undertaking,” he revealed. “She would say, ‘A real wedding ceremony should be a marathon — we should have to run an actual marathon together. And if we’re both still there at the finish line, then we’ve earned the right to get married. You gotta know that the person is a survivor.'”

For the Pursuit of Happyness star, the singer’s opinion was hard to come to terms with.

“While I understood her point, I would always think to myself, ‘That’s some unromantic s–t right there. Would we have them shiny tinfoil blankets awkwardly slung over our shoulders to prevent hypothermia and crap running down the back out our legs?'” Will detailed in the memoir. “I did not say this out loud.”