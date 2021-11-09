Will’s Complicated Relationship With Martin Lawerence

The Cobra Kai executive producer also detailed how professional jealousy towards his good friend.

“I was, however, acutely aware of the burning jealousy in my heart. [Martin] is a comic genius. Martin was the people’s champ — he was the star of this own Fox television show, Martin,” Will explained. “In the Black community, he was loved and revered the way I had always yearned for.”

Although the Men in Black star “hated” feeling like Lawrence, 56, was “naturally funnier” than him, the twosome ended up becoming fast friends.

“I’m not sure you can actually love somebody forever from six seconds of a first phone call. But for some reason, we couldn’t stop laughing just from hearing each other say each other’s names,” Will revealed in his autobiography.