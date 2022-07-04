A night to remember! Wynn Las Vegas kicked off the holiday weekend in style as it hosted some of the biggest names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship world — and threw an epic party.

Wynn Nightlife shined a spotlight on the UFC on Saturday, July 2, while toasting two champions at the Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski After Fight Party at XS Nightclub.

Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya beat Jared Cannonier during Saturday’s big event. Meanwhile, featherweight star Alexander Volkanovski triumphed over Max Holloway. The two winners proceeded to party through the night at the Wynn Las Vegas, arriving at the XS Nightclub around 1:15 a.m., an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

The MMA fighters were “greeted with an over-the-top welcome,” which included confetti and drummers, and a sign that read “champions,” per the insider. The men of the hour were easy to spot as there were oversized pictures of both in the venue.

“Give it up for the champs! Adesanya and Volkanovski in the house,” the DJ yelled as the duo walked in with about 10 people in their entourage, according to the source.

The New Zealand native, 32, and the Australian-born athlete, 33, weren’t the only fighters in Sin City on Saturday. Sean O’Malley, Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, Quinton Ramone “Rampage” Jackson, Nate Diaz and Jiří Procházka were all on hand to toast the men.

Former MMA fighter Chuck Liddell and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made appearances as well during the night.

O’Malley, who arrived at 2:15 a.m. local time, arrived in a luxury bath robe, the eyewitness tells Us, noting that the 27-year-old champ, who ended his match on Saturday in a draw, was seen “chatting it up” with Burrow, 25, at his VIP table.

The group enjoyed Don Julio 1942 and Grey Goose during the extravagant affair, per the insider, who added that Adesanya and Volkanovski soaked up the spotlight.

The twosome jumped on stage with the UFC belt to thank the crowd for coming out and proceeded to dance and sing to Kanye West’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” the source says.

Adesanya, for his part, threw a drink in the air before leaving the stage, the insider adds, adding that he partied alongside Volkanovski and O’Malley until around 4 a.m.

Scroll down for an inside look at the Wynn Nightlife bash: