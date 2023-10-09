Emma Chamberlain always kept the “very personal aspects” of her love life out of the public eye — until meeting Role Model (whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury).
“I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever. And this is not coming from experience in any way; this is coming from morals. I’m speaking from what would feel right,” Chamberlain told W Magazine in June 2019. “Breakups alone are absolutely the most f–king awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that. And also, I don’t like seeing other people’s relationships. It’s boring, and it’s gross.”
However, the internet star broke her own rule when she and Pillsbury “hard-launched” their relationship with a GQ photo shoot in February 2023.
“I know that people are going to be like, ‘Emma, you’re a f–king hypocrite,’ because I always said this is something I will never do,” she said. “There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore. It’s just like, I’m over that s–t.”
Chamberlain and Pillbury sparked romance rumors in 2020, but they didn’t take things public until a few years later. While the former couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together in March 2022, they still didn’t comment on their relationship until the following year.
“We have a very just unproblematic, safe, private — when we want to be private — relationship,” Pillbury told GQ. “We’re never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo.”
Their three years together included some scarce social media posts and a few public appearances, but the two ultimately called it quits. E! News was first to report their split in October 2023.
