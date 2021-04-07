April 2020

Pugh paid tribute to Braff for his 45th birthday. “Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard!” she raved via Instagram. “Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

Days later, she fired back at naysayers in an Instagram video, calling out the “abuse” and “bullying” over their age difference in the comments of her original post. “I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17, I’ve been earning money since I was 17. I became an adult when I was 18. … I am 24 years old,” she said. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love.”

She continued: “It is not your place and really it has nothing to do with you. If those rules are something you do not like, please unfollow me. The abuse you throw at him is the abuse you throw at me, and I do not want those followers.”