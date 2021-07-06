Jacob Elordi

The Euphoria costars were first romantically linked in August 2019 after playing high school rivals on the HBO series, which filmed in 2018. The duo were spotted vacationing in Athens, Greece, with an eyewitness telling Us, “They looked like they were getting a little cozy.” Three months later, the duo spent Thanksgiving together with Elordi’s family in Australia.

The Kissing Booth star played coy about their relationship in December 2019, telling GQ Australia that Zendaya was “like my sister.” Us confirmed two months later that the pair were officially dating after Elordi was seen kissing Zendaya on the forehead in New York City. They were last spotted together in March 2020.