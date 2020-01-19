Birthdays

Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Her Birthday With Her Boyfriend Jonathan Scott at ’80s-Themed Party

By
Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Her Birthday With Jonathan Scott at '80s-Themed Party
 Courtesy of Linda Phan/Instagram
5
1 / 5

Family Fun

Deschanel, Drew, Jonathan and Phan posed for an awesome ’80s photo with family and friends. 

Back to top