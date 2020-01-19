Birthdays Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Her Birthday With Her Boyfriend Jonathan Scott at ’80s-Themed Party By Mariel Turner January 19, 2020 Courtesy of Linda Phan/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Family Fun Deschanel, Drew, Jonathan and Phan posed for an awesome ’80s photo with family and friends. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News