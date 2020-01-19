Birthdays

Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Her Birthday With Her Boyfriend Jonathan Scott at ’80s-Themed Party

By
Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Her Birthday With Jonathan Scott at '80s-Themed Party
 Courtesy of Linda Phan/Instagram
5
4 / 5

Throwback Ensembles

Drew opted for a full head-to-toe ’80s look. 

Back to top