Better together! The 2021 Golden Globes nominees may have been celebrating from home, but they weren’t alone. Kate Hudson gathered the people who mean the most to her to watch the show on Sunday, February 28.

The Music actress, 41, was joined by her children — Ryder, 17, Bingham, 9, and Rani, 2 — and other family members for the big night. Viewers got several glimpses of Hudson’s crew gathered on the couch throughout the show.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the adorable gathering.

“Is anyone in Kate Hudson’s family NOT currently crammed into this shot??” one Twitter user asked.

Another tweeted, “My interest in seeing Music? None. My interest in seeing Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson together in one room? Impossible to quantify.”

A third called the family “beautiful.”

Speaking with E! before the awards show, Hudson told Giuliana Rancic how she planned on spending the evening. “This is my living room and I’ve got my whole family outside and we’re celebrating,” she said.

The California native added, “It’s been a long time. It’s fun. There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies and you get in the car and everybody’s waving and then you get to the carpet. It’s sort of an adrenaline and I do feel like because I’ve got a big family, my mom and my dad are here and my kids are here, we’re trying to really kind of bring a celebratory feeling to it and it’s fun. I think we should do this more often.”

Although she was home, Hudson got dressed up for a red carpet. She donned a Louis Vuitton dress and paired it with BVLGARI jewels.

Hudson wasn’t the only star to watch the awards show with their family. Mark Ruffalo, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban, Aaron Sorkin and Jason Bateman were spotted sitting with their kids while accepting awards and listening to speeches.

The Almost Famous actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in Sia‘s film, Music. She costarred alongside Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr. and Héctor Elizondo. Sia came under fire for casting Ziegler in the film as an autistic character. She apologized amid the backlash, which Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler referenced in their monologue calling it a “floparooni.”

“Sia’s controversial film Music is nominated for best international floparooni,” Fey said. “I don’t want to get into it, guys, but it’s real problematic and Twitter is saying it’s the most offensive casting since Kate Hudson was the Weight Watcher’s spokesperson.”

The film was nominated for two awards during Sunday’s awards show: Hudson’s nomination for Best Actress and another for Best Motion Picture.