9-1-1: Lone Star is losing Grace as a dispatcher for season 5 — but her replacement is someone close to her and the Firehouse 126 family.
Viewers got the first look at Grace’s (Sierra McClain) replacement this week in a new promo for the upcoming season. The mystery man is none other than Grace’s stepson, Wyatt (Jackson Pace), who recently got close to his father, Judd (Jim Parrack), after not knowing him for years.
“126 first on the scene,” Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) says in the teaser, which aired on FOX in July, according to a video shared via X.
After arriving at a train accident with his firefighters, Strand learns that there is chlorine gas leaking near the crash. “Think of this as a poison cloud of death,” a woman who appears to be a government official says.
“It’s headed your direction,” Wyatt adds as he guides the team from the Austin dispatch center. When an explosion sends some of the 126 members flying, Wyatt calls for an update. “Ladder 126, do you copy?” he asks.
While Wyatt hasn’t officially been announced as Grace’s protégé, the trailer hints that he is going to be filling her shoes.
When fans last saw the 9-1-1: Lone Star crew, Grace was helping her husband, Judd, navigate being a hands-on father after Wyatt had a near-fatal accident during season 4.
The accident resulted in Wyatt undergoing spinal surgery and recovering at his dad’s house. Wyatt initially planned to become a firefighter like Judd, but his injuries put that dream on hold.
According to season 5’s official logline, Judd is resigning from the 126 to help his son get healthy. The caretaker role, which started in season 4, could be what leads to Grace’s absence this season, but that has yet to be confirmed.
Last month news broke that McClain was leaving the show ahead of season 5. Deadline reported that McClain’s departure came after casting renegotiation issues.
Around the same time rumors began to swirl that season 5 would be the last for 9-1-1: Lone Star. Ronen Rubinstein, who plays paramedic T.K. Strand, tried to ease fans’ worries about cancellation by explaining via his Instagram Story in June that no one has “stated a certain fate for our show.”
Robyn Lively, who plays recurring character Marlene Harris, fueled cancellation speculation that same month when she posted a message about the series.
“So excited to be part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!” she wrote in the since-deleted Instagram message.
Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade has remained constant when asked about the show’s fate, telling Deadline earlier this year that the team is “excited about the new season.”
He explained that 9-1-1: Lone Star won’t be looked at for a renewal until they see how season 5 performs. “We’re going to see how that goes as always, and then make decisions on that about the future of that franchise,” Wade added.
Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s premieres on Fox Monday, September 23, at 8 p.m. ET.