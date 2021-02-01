Getting in touch with his feelings. During the Monday, January 25, episode of 9-1-1, it was revealed that Oliver Stark‘s Buck has been speaking to a therapist amid the pandemic.

“I’ve actually been thinking a lot about what you said in our last session and how I hide my true feelings from others,” he told her via video chat at the end of the episode. “I’m starting to think you might be right.”

So, what are the “true feelings” he’s alluding to? It may not be what you’re expecting.

“I think we’ve seen throughout the seasons that there’s always been a sense of unknown with Buck — and unease even — as he tries to figure himself out,” Stark, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively. “We’ve seen different iterations of him over the seasons as he does start to discover more of himself, whether that be through relationships or through his job.”

The Into the Badlands alum added that there is “something not quite sitting” right with Buck and hopefully through therapy, he will be able to get to the bottom of that.

“I think it’s just another level of his own self-discovery. And on one hand, he seems like he wears his heart on his sleeve and is very open with his emotions. But I think that can be as much of a facade and a mask as anything,” Stark added. “So, I think it’s more about unveiling his true self, rather than the cocky facade we may have seen in the past.”

Before the “Buck Begins” episode, which will reveal more about how Buck and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) grew up and their relationships with their parents, 9-1-1 will air its crossover episode with 9-1-1 Lonestar. During the two-hour event, Buck teams up with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and forms an interesting connection.

“Of course, bonds are going to be quickly formed,” he teased during a Sunday, January 31, Instagram Live with Rubenstein, 27. “When you put characters in such an intense environment and have them on the brink and then coming back from that, I think people are always gonna be really invested in each other at that point.”

During the chat, he also spoke about the fact that Buck doesn’t have a love interest at the moment.

“It’s very much a time of growth and he’s working on himself. I think it’s very much that thing of — I know it’s so cliche to say — until you love yourself you can’t properly love somebody else,” Stark said. “It really seems like the stuff that he works through in the first five or six episodes of the season, are things he has to deal with or he’s just going to take these issues into his next relationship.”

9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star‘s crossover kicks off on Fox Monday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.