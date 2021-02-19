Awkward! 90 Day Fiancé couples were asked to guess an intimate detail about their partner during the Monday, February 22, episode of the Love Games spinoff series.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Discovery+ show, host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan challenged David Vázquez Zermeño and Brett Otto to correctly name their spouses’ Evelyn Cormier and Daya De Arce’s bra size. Colt Johnson partnered up with his mom, Debra Johnson, and schooled both married couples.

While virtually playing each other, Brett said, “I’m going to be very mad if Colt gets this right,” after hearing the cheeky question.

The duos all shared a laugh before Colt, who is single following his January 2019 split from ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos, revealed the correct answer of “36 C,” stunning his mom and his fellow contestants.

“No way!” Debra said after seeing her son’s answer card.

Colt, who is also one of the stars of 90 Day: The Single Life, joked that he “actually did laundry once” which is when he saw his mom’s undergarments.

“I wasn’t really looking. It was just there,” he said. “Besides, all I am saying is you look similar to a girl I dated. So, I just guessed.”

The mother-son duo earned 10 points for their correct answer, but Debra was still uncomfortable with the question, saying, “This is wrong!”

Brett couldn’t help but get a little competitive with Colt after he lost the round, joking, “But do you want those points?”

Colt replied, “At least I’m not a husband that doesn’t know his wife’s bra size.”

The Washington native then admitted that Colt “definitely has the crown.”

Love Games is one of the most recent spinoff series from the 90 Day Fiancé universe, which premiered earlier this month on Discovery+. No topic is off-limits for the game show, including which star had sex less than an hour into their first date.

Each episode has different couples competing head-to-head (24 couples total) in three preliminary rounds of questions. The finalists will then face off in the ultimate showdown for the first-ever Love Games trophy.

New episodes of Love Games air on Discovery+ every Sunday.