90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is back and more dramatic than ever. Season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff will follow Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, now-exes Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith and Nicole Nafziger and Azan M’Raouni.

Colt and Larissa, who have been through a whirlwind of ups and downs ever since they first appeared on season 6, fight throughout the entire trailer, and it gets even messier when his mother Debbie gets involved.

“She will not get that green card, I don’t give a s—t. I will testify against her,” Colt tells his mom in the video above, who also gets into a screaming match with Larissa. “She got what she wanted, to destroy you,” his mother cries.

Seemingly talking about his mother, the Brazil native tells Colt, “She’s a f–king bitch, f–k you, a–hole.”

Later, Colt tells the experts that sex is “pretty much non-existent” between the pair, and Larissa, in a response, says, “Sex with Colt is a disaster, I’m not a blow up doll.”

The pair divorced in January 2019, and in March, she told Us the reality star regretted doing the show. “I think the series accelerated all the drama, especially with his mother too,” she said on March 3. “If I could go back in time, I would never do the show.”

However, they’re not the only pair who are going through a tough time. While Ashley seems to be trying out the single life, she admits that her head and her heart are telling her “two separate things.” Meanwhile, Russ and Paolo prepare for the arrival of their first son, both worrying that worrying that something isn’t right.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres on TLC Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, a new series that will include past cast members breaking down the episodes, will premiere Monday, April 29.

