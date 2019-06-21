“Time to get out!” Paola Mayfield says to her unborn baby during the Sunday, June 23, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Pao’s husband, Russ Mayfield, is by her side through it all – and wishing he could help with their home birth.

“Pao wants to have a water birth, but I can really tell that Pao is in pain,” he says during an interview. “At this point, all I can do is trust the midwife, and I really just hope that this isn’t going to complicate things, and it will continue to go smoothly.”

During the clip, she gets into the pool to start the process, but is in so much pain, she tells her husband, “I won’t make it.” Looking worried, he stays by her side. Four hours later, the couple – whose love story played out during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé – head back to the bedroom and the midwife reveals that the baby is at an angle, so they need to reposition him before the birth.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek above!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

