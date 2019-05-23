



Think again! Paola Mayfield gave birth to her first child, Axel, in January, and she told Us Weekly exclusively that has no plans to give her baby boy a younger brother or sister.

“Do it yourself,” the 90 Day Fiancé star, 32, joked with Russ Mayfield at the NoMad Rooftop on Tuesday, May 21. “I need a break. … I’m done.”

Her husband, 31, though, isn’t on the same page. “I would like Axel to have … at least one more sibling,” he told Us.

Us exclusively revealed in July 2018 that the couple were expecting, and the TLC stars welcomed their son on January 1 at 12:22 a.m.

“What an amazing way to start a new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me, ‘Happy New Year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby, it wasn’t easy but it was totally worth it,” the new mom said in a statement at the time. “My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

Russ added: “I was at Pao’s side the entire time and am so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world. Momma and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together. Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and am happy to say I’m one proud father.”

Their little one is now 4 months old, and the pair told Us about Axel’s milestones on Tuesday.

“He’s smiling more than ever,” the new dad told Us. “He’s jibber-jabbering. He … held the bottle by himself. He’s recognizing the pacifier to put it in his own mouth.”

Paola went on to say that their son “doesn’t want to crawl,” but wants to stand.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

