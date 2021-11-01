Major accusations. Ariela Weinberg has some serious concerns about what her fiancé, Biniyam Shibre, has been doing while they’ve been living apart.

Things hit a breaking point during the Sunday, October 31, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when the New Jersey native, 30, questioned her partner about why he doesn’t answer when she calls.

Two months earlier, Ariela moved home to the U.S. so the couple’s 22-month-old son, Avi, could have surgery while Biniyam, 32, remained in his native Ethiopia. While the couple were separated by an ocean, Ariela still received updates on her fiancé’s behavior via texts from his friends and family.

“You took the home that I had and you turned it into a party house,” Ariela said while video chatting with Biniyam. “You had girls over my house. You had all kinds of people over. I don’t know who is sleeping in my bed, who is sleeping in me and Avi’s bed. What you are doing, it’s so shameful.”

She went on to tell the musician that she wouldn’t move back to Ethiopia after Avi finished recovering from his medical procedure. The family would either move together to the neighboring country of Kenya, or the couple would split and start coparenting Avi.

Biniyam accused her of making decisions without consulting him, at which point Ariela confronted him about what exactly he’d been doing with his houseguests.

“You have spent the last two months destroying your family,” she said. “You don’t get a say anymore. You have sacrificed nothing. God knows who you f—ked and God knows what you’ve been doing. And I don’t even care, and I don’t even wanna know. This is a chance for you to redeem yourself. This is your last f—king chance.”

In a teaser for the next episode, the pair reunite in person to discuss their future, with Ariela breaking down at one point. “I’m very, very sorry for you and the life you’re going to have,” she tells Biniyam.

Earlier this year, the couple, who met in 2019, spoke to Us Weekly about how they couldn’t decide where to have their upcoming nuptials. Biniyam wanted to have the ceremony in Ethiopia, but Ariela worried about the difficulties of travel for her family in the United States.

“I want to show her an Ethiopian wedding, what it looks like,” the singer told Us at the time. “My father’s side is very funny. My mother says it’s a different culture [with] a wedding ceremony. I want to show her — for Avi, for Avi’s family.”

His fiancée replied, “I think maybe we’ve got to talk about this one, because that sounds like a lot.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.