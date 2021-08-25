Leaning on who she can! Ariela Weinberg is still adjusting to life in Ethiopia with husband Biniyam Shibre, but she’s also opening up to others.

During the Sunday, August 29, season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela, 30, explains how grateful she is for her nanny during this tough time.

“She helps me understand Ethiopian culture and Ethiopian life,” Ariela says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “Bini is not working at the club, but he still sometimes goes to the studio and works on his music. He sees his friends and then they’ll, like, be out all night. It can be isolating because I don’t have a set group of friends. I don’t have deep relationships with people here.”

The reality star goes on to tell the nanny, “You’re my best friend. You’re like my family. You’ve helped a lot. So many times when Bini goes out and stays out all night, I would be alone with the baby. It’s very hard.”

After her nanny tells her she wants her to be happy, Ariela notes that she’s “really happy” her ex-husband, Leandro, is coming to visit.

“Of course I miss him, he’s my best friend,” she says before opening up further about her relationship with her ex, whom she was married to for 10 years before divorcing in 2018.

“I asked Leandro to come visit to see the new baby and to meet Bini [and] see my life here,” the New Jersey native says. “Leandro and I are still best friends even though we got a divorce. We talk all the time, and he’s really involved in my life.”

Earlier this month, the couple opened up exclusively to Us about Ariela’s relationship with her ex.

“We’re still great friends,” she said during a joint interview with her 31-year-old husband. “We have a great relationship. He’s really involved in my life. He still talks to my family and he’s involved in family holidays and stuff.”

Biniyam, for his part, said he doesn’t know how he feels about their close bond.

“Ari and this ex-husband, they have a good relationship,” he shared at the time. “I want to be good friends with him. If you have a good relationship with him, I’d like to have a good relationship with him.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 premieres on TLC Sunday, August 29, at 8 p.m. ET. The Other Way: Pillow Talk airs right after at 11 p.m. ET.