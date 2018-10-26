He said, she said. Former 90 Day Fiancé couple Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez can’t seem to agree about anything regarding their failed marriage. After Mendez claimed to Us Weekly that Hopkins abused him “many times,” she is telling her side of the story.

“That is the most absurd thing ever and he is such a liar. I chose to divorce him after he turned into a pompous ass and was hateful to my kids,” Hopkins, 43, claims to Us. “I never abused him. I did, however, smack the phone out of his hand when he went to show something to me and a whole stream of disgusting porn popped up. I loved him.”

Mendez, meanwhile, told Us that his ex started to “abuse him” after he told her he didn’t want to film the TLC series anymore. The 27-year-old also alleged she only married him for “fame.”

“He is a pathetic excuse and always talked about ‘free America’ … well nothing here is free,” Hopkins tells Us in response. “If anything I went from being America’s sweetheart to looking like a desperate cougar, which is so far from the truth … Why would I put myself in that God awful light for fame for my business? If anything it could have hurt my business.”

She adds: “There is no amount of fame or money from a reality show that could even compare to the gains I’ve received from my hard work and dedication to my passion of helping women at LiviRae, something he knows nothing about … hard work.”

After Hopkins met Mendez while vacationing in his native, Dominican Republican, the twosome started dating. He proposed to her two months later and they started documenting their relationship on season 5 of the hit TLC show.

The pair called it quits in January after less than six months of marriage. Five months after their divorce was finalized, Mendez made headlines for revealing he had remarried.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

